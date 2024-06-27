Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $140.11 and last traded at $140.11, with a volume of 144740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.54.

Specifically, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $283,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,045,158 shares in the company, valued at $443,009,585.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,687 shares of company stock worth $3,995,263. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.81.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $2,994,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $2,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $6,670,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.