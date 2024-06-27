Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Down 1.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $65.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Celsius traded as low as $52.26 and last traded at $55.17. Approximately 2,703,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,998,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.86.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CELH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Get Celsius alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Insider Transactions at Celsius

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Celsius by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,182,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.08. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.