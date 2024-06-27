Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $9.39. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 139,644 shares.

Specifically, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 250,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,842,055.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 250,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,842,055.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LILA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

