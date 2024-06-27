Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $66.01 and last traded at $66.83, with a volume of 1625720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.36.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Down 7.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average of $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

