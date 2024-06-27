Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $46.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Magna International traded as low as $40.83 and last traded at $40.97, with a volume of 201266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 2,179.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Magna International by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.98%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

