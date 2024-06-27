TMC the metals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 6,372 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 163% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,423 call options.

TMC the metals Price Performance

Shares of TMC opened at $1.40 on Thursday. TMC the metals has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $448.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TMC the metals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMC the metals

In other TMC the metals news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 896,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,592.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $219,000. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

