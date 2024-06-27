GitLab Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 12,289 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 40% compared to the typical volume of 8,775 call options.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $3,364,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,411,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,119. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after acquiring an additional 51,612 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in GitLab by 520.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 748,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after buying an additional 627,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in GitLab by 280.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after buying an additional 463,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average is $59.34. GitLab has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.44.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

