Contrasting Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ – Get Free Report) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Atlas Energy Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06 Atlas Energy Solutions $613.96 million 3.19 $105.43 million $1.80 10.89

Atlas Energy Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Energy Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45% Atlas Energy Solutions 19.98% 29.56% 10.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chesapeake Energy and Atlas Energy Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 7 2 3.22

Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.59%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats Chesapeake Energy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

