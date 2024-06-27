Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Financial Analysis

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Westaim and Boston Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Scientific 0 2 19 1 2.95

Boston Scientific has a consensus target price of $76.70, suggesting a potential downside of 0.52%. Given Boston Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than Westaim.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

89.1% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Boston Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Westaim and Boston Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $8.63 million 43.69 $183.98 million $0.81 3.63 Boston Scientific $14.24 billion 7.94 $1.59 billion $1.19 64.79

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Westaim. Westaim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Westaim and Boston Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 1,323.83% 22.34% 20.94% Boston Scientific 12.06% 16.39% 9.08%

Risk & Volatility

Westaim has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Westaim on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system. It also provides technologies for diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and aortic valve conditions; WATCHMAN FLX, a Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device; and implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities, such as cardioverter and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators, MRI S-ICD systems, cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers, quadripolar LV leads, ICD leads, pacing leads, remote patient management systems, insertable cardiac monitor systems, and remote cardiac monitoring systems. In addition, the company offers diagnosis and treatment of rate and rhythm disorders of the heart; peripheral arterial and venous diseases; and products to diagnose, treat and ease forms of cancer. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

