Financial Contrast: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) vs. iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

NeuroPace has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NeuroPace and iRhythm Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 0 1 6 0 2.86 iRhythm Technologies 0 0 8 0 3.00

Profitability

NeuroPace currently has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 128.71%. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus target price of $131.22, indicating a potential upside of 27.59%. Given NeuroPace’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than iRhythm Technologies.

This table compares NeuroPace and iRhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -45.61% -173.62% -30.89% iRhythm Technologies -25.33% -69.87% -23.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeuroPace and iRhythm Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $65.42 million 3.01 -$32.96 million ($1.19) -5.76 iRhythm Technologies $513.17 million 6.23 -$123.41 million ($4.23) -24.31

NeuroPace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroPace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of NeuroPace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. Its RNS System includes RNS neurostimulator, cortical strip and depth leads, and Patient Remote Monitor, as well as other implantable and non-implantable accessories. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services. The company also provides the Zio Monitor System, a prescription-only, remote electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring system that consists of a patch ECG monitor that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days and the Zio ECG Utilization Software System, which supports the capture and analysis of ECG data recorded by the Zio Monitor patch at the end of the wear period, including specific arrhythmia events detected by the ZEUS System; the Zio XT System is the previous generation of the Zio Monitor System and is a prescription-only, remote ECG monitoring system that consists of the Zio XT patch that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days; and the Zio AT system, a prescription-only, remote ECG monitoring system that similarly consists of the Zio AT patch that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days and the ZEUS System, but which also incorporates the Zio AT wireless gateway that provides connectivity between the Zio AT patch and the ZEUS System during the patient wear period. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verity Ireland Limited to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

