Analyzing Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR) & Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR – Get Free Report) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Black Dragon Resource Companies and Black Stone Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Dragon Resource Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals $592.22 million 5.55 $422.55 million $1.54 10.16

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Black Dragon Resource Companies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Dragon Resource Companies N/A N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals 66.29% 38.71% 27.84%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Black Dragon Resource Companies and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Black Dragon Resource Companies has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Black Dragon Resource Companies and Black Stone Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Dragon Resource Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Stone Minerals 0 2 1 0 2.33

Black Stone Minerals has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.61%.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Black Dragon Resource Companies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Dragon Resource Companies

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. operates as a distributor of rare art via blockchain-based technologies or non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Black Dragon Resource, Inc. and changed its name to Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. in December 2004. Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ProTek Capital, Inc.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. The company was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

