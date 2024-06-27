Contrasting Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN)

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visteon and PHINIA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $3.95 billion 0.74 $486.00 million $17.50 6.04 PHINIA $3.53 billion 0.51 $102.00 million N/A N/A

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than PHINIA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon 12.60% 53.49% 20.23% PHINIA 3.06% 7.52% 3.56%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Visteon and PHINIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Visteon and PHINIA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 0 5 7 0 2.58 PHINIA 0 0 2 0 3.00

Visteon presently has a consensus price target of $138.64, indicating a potential upside of 31.14%. PHINIA has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.47%. Given Visteon’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Visteon is more favorable than PHINIA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Visteon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of PHINIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Visteon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of PHINIA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Visteon beats PHINIA on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding. It offers wired and wireless battery management systems; power electronics units; and telematics control units to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller; SmartCore Runtime, a middleware enabling communication between domains and apps to be shown on any display; SmartCore Studio, a PC-based configuration tool to generate hypervisor configurations; and body domain modules, which integrate various functions, such as central gateway, body controls, comfort, and vehicle access solutions, into one device. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. PHINIA Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

