Critical Contrast: Bitcoin Depot (BTM) and Its Peers

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) is one of 107 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Bitcoin Depot to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bitcoin Depot and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Depot 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bitcoin Depot Competitors 441 1642 2504 81 2.48

Bitcoin Depot presently has a consensus price target of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 184.72%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 14.64%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Depot $688.97 million -$26.10 million -0.96 Bitcoin Depot Competitors $2.81 billion $385.86 million 2.23

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bitcoin Depot’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bitcoin Depot. Bitcoin Depot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Depot’s competitors have a beta of 5.27, suggesting that their average share price is 427% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Depot -4.28% -442.02% -35.10% Bitcoin Depot Competitors -95.38% -132.38% -20.99%

Summary

Bitcoin Depot competitors beat Bitcoin Depot on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

