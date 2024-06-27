MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,881.92.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,678.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,599.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,606.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after purchasing an additional 648,198 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,964,000 after acquiring an additional 497,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $554,386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,832,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232,787 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

