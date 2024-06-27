Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.86.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,567,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,374,000 after acquiring an additional 50,233 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 903,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,088,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,996,000 after purchasing an additional 76,967 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 434,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,099,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $207.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.80 and a 200 day moving average of $176.18. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $133.67 and a 52 week high of $212.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

