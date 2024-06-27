Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AC shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 price target on Air Canada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AC

Air Canada Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of AC stock opened at C$17.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$16.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.55. The stock has a market cap of C$6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 EPS for the current year.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.