Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEVI. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. OTR Global initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $542,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $542,954.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 772,263 shares of company stock valued at $17,256,670. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,129 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,297 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,756 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 152,262 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEVI opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $24.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

