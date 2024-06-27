TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,403.88.

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.52, for a total value of $13,085,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,906.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.52, for a total value of $13,085,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,906.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,833 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,183. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in TransDigm Group by 130.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 167.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in TransDigm Group by 90.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $239,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,298.52 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,369.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,299.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,180.83. The stock has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

