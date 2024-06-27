Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,048,077,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,701 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $261,787,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 932,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,066,000 after purchasing an additional 649,505 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 322.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 761,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,232,000 after buying an additional 581,131 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $210.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $182.42 and a 1 year high of $216.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

