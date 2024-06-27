Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.71.

CIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CIGI

Colliers International Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $108.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.53. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $131.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.77.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 575.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.