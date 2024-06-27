Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Noodles & Company Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.80. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.17 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 19,127 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

