NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.07. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
