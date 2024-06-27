NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.07. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

About NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.