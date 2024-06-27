Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 88,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $5,217,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 124,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $154.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.06. Nucor has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

