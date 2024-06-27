Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

OVBC stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $95.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.09.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. ( NASDAQ:OVBC Free Report ) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ohio Valley Banc comprises about 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned approximately 1.99% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

