Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OVBC stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $95.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.09.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
