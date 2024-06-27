ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 22.3 %

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.12. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 186.63% and a negative return on equity of 85.65%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. purchased 3,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $3,048,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,539,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,681,269.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 223.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,152 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

