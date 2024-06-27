Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Trading Down 2.9 %
CREG stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Powerr
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.