StockNews.com Upgrades Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Strong-Buy

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $4.87 on Thursday. Materialise has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.67 million, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Materialise had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 113,406 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 519,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 139,945 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Materialise by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 76,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Materialise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 191,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

