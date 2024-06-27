Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

HOLI opened at $21.45 on Thursday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

