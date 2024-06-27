Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %
HOLI opened at $21.45 on Thursday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hollysys Automation Technologies
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.