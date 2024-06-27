Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

Symbolic Logic stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. Symbolic Logic has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.15.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

