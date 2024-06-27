StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 million, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 4.06. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 14.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 42.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 119,763 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 221,932 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 120,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

