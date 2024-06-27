Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on American Airlines Group Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 321,586 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 87,461 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.