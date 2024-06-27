Brokers Offer Predictions for Lassonde Industries Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $16.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.27. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $18.53 EPS.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.95 by C$0.73. The business had revenue of C$569.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$575.00 million.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

Lassonde Industries Announces Dividend

Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of C$209.50 and a 12-month high of C$269.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

About Lassonde Industries

(Get Free Report)

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.