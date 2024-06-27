Rebecca Napier Sells 11,717 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Napier sold 11,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($14.92), for a total value of £137,791.92 ($174,796.30).

Rebecca Napier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Britvic alerts:

On Tuesday, June 18th, Rebecca Napier bought 16 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 964 ($12.23) per share, for a total transaction of £154.24 ($195.66).

On Thursday, April 18th, Rebecca Napier purchased 18 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.58) per share, with a total value of £150.12 ($190.44).

Britvic Stock Performance

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 1,190 ($15.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,333.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62. Britvic plc has a 12 month low of GBX 770 ($9.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,214 ($15.40). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 956.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 886.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32.

Britvic Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is 6,274.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($13.70) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.42) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Britvic

About Britvic

(Get Free Report)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.