Michael Morris Sells 168,541 Shares of Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) Stock

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Morris sold 168,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £112,922.47 ($143,248.09).

Picton Property Income Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Picton Property Income stock opened at GBX 68.40 ($0.87) on Thursday. Picton Property Income Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 60.30 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 76.40 ($0.97). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £372.94 million, a PE ratio of -456.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

Picton Property Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a GBX 0.93 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,666.67%.

About Picton Property Income

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £757 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 September 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

