Michael R. D. Roller Purchases 60,000 Shares of NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX) Stock

NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) insider Michael R. D. Roller purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £40,800 ($51,756.95).

NIOX Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NIOX Group stock opened at GBX 67.60 ($0.86) on Thursday. NIOX Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 54 ($0.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.60 ($0.96). The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £286.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3,380.00 and a beta of 0.90.

NIOX Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. NIOX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

About NIOX Group

NIOX Group Plc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a non-invasive and point-of-care system that comprises a small portable device and a range of consumables, including sensors, individual disposable mouthpieces, and breathing handles for the measurement of FeNo level in patients.

