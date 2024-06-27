Dame Heather Rabbatts Buys 395 Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Stock

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) insider Dame Heather Rabbatts bought 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,512 ($31.87) per share, with a total value of £9,922.40 ($12,587.09).
Associated British Foods Stock Performance
ABF stock opened at GBX 2,524 ($32.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,609.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,435.47. The company has a market capitalization of £18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,628.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. Associated British Foods plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,907.50 ($24.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,770.66 ($35.15).
Associated British Foods Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 20.70 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is currently 3,483.87%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Associated British Foods Company Profile
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
