Insider Buying: Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX) Insider Acquires 9,257 Shares of Stock

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report) insider Andy Naylor acquired 9,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £4,998.78 ($6,341.22).

Tortilla Mexican Grill Stock Performance

LON MEX opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.74) on Thursday. Tortilla Mexican Grill plc has a twelve month low of GBX 38 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 90 ($1.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,322.05. The stock has a market cap of £22.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1,950.00 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Company Profile

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates, manages, and franchises Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla and Chilango brands in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. The company was formerly known as Tortilla Mexican Grill Limited and changed its name to Tortilla Mexican Grill plc in September 2021.

