Serena Tremlett Acquires 3,432 Shares of River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC) Stock

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC – Get Free Report) insider Serena Tremlett bought 3,432 shares of River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £6,280.56 ($7,967.22).

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LON:RMMC opened at GBX 181.50 ($2.30) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 162.95. The stock has a market cap of £61.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.58. River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131 ($1.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 188 ($2.38).

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Company Profile

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

