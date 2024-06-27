Serena Tremlett Acquires 3,432 Shares of River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC) Stock

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC – Get Free Report) insider Serena Tremlett bought 3,432 shares of River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £6,280.56 ($7,967.22).
River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of LON:RMMC opened at GBX 181.50 ($2.30) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 162.95. The stock has a market cap of £61.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.58. River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131 ($1.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 188 ($2.38).
River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.