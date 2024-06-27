Analysts Offer Predictions for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.06.

SRPT stock opened at $156.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,426.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.46. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,451 shares of company stock worth $8,086,386 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,514 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 425,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,570,000 after buying an additional 14,868 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

