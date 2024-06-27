Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Copa Holdings, S.A. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Copa in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.75. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $16.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Copa’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.73 million. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.99 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CPA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Copa

Copa Price Performance

Copa stock opened at $94.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.48. Copa has a 12-month low of $78.12 and a 12-month high of $121.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Copa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 34,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Copa by 1,778.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Copa’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.