Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Banc of California, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $522.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BANC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.31.

Banc of California Price Performance

NYSE:BANC opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.15. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 7,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.01%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

