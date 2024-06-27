Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Decreased by Analyst

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 104,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 521,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,518,000 after purchasing an additional 323,901 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 809,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,292,000 after purchasing an additional 307,934 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

