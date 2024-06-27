Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

NYCB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

NYSE NYCB opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 307.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,902 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 116,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 71,183 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

