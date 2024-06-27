First Foundation Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

First Foundation Stock Performance

Shares of FFWM opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $315.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $11.47.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.93 million. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 32.44%.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in First Foundation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 3,033,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,366,000 after purchasing an additional 90,840 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 742,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 187,182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,097,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Stories

