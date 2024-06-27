Comerica Incorporated to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a report issued on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.00. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $11,872,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Comerica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

