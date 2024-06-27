Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Reduced by Wedbush

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.70. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $13.99 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.03 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.51.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

MTB opened at $147.46 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

