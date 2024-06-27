Southwest Airlines Co. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the airline will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LUV. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Melius reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.41.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,972,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,422,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,792,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946,199 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,634,000 after acquiring an additional 47,119 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 7,599,210 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $219,465,000 after acquiring an additional 460,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $179,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

