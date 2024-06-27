InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterDigital in a research report issued on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $6.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for InterDigital’s FY2024 earnings at $6.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Get InterDigital alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $116.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.64. InterDigital has a one year low of $74.65 and a one year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.06. InterDigital had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $263.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.15 million.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $66,943.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other InterDigital news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $66,943.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,749 shares of company stock valued at $282,883. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 12.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 12.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.