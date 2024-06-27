Wedbush Weighs in on BankUnited, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for BankUnited in a research report issued on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BankUnited

BankUnited Price Performance

NYSE:BKU opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in BankUnited by 202.7% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 60,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in BankUnited by 145.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 76,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 44,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.