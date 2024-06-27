Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.9 %

KEY opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 47.3% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 19,052 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 155,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 83,601 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.